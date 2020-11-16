Presidio Property Trust, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on November 16th (NASDAQ:SQFT)

Presidio Property Trust’s (NASDAQ:SQFT) quiet period is set to end on Monday, November 16th. Presidio Property Trust had issued 500,000 shares in its public offering on October 7th. The total size of the offering was $2,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Presidio Property Trust’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Presidio Property Trust stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. Presidio Property Trust has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $5.01.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th.

There is no company description available for Presidio Property Trust Inc

