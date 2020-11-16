Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) announced its earnings results on Saturday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PLSE opened at $14.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05. Pulse Biosciences has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $17.77.

PLSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

Featured Story: Overbought

Earnings History for Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit