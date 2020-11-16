QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Receives $73.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.42.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 29,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $1,924,197.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,886,718.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 38,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $2,525,775.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,921 shares in the company, valued at $11,963,124.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,639,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,685,000 after purchasing an additional 53,831 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,090,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,211,000 after acquiring an additional 33,683 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,947,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,733,000 after acquiring an additional 199,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,466,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,435,000 after acquiring an additional 190,604 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,994,000 after acquiring an additional 17,297 shares during the period.

QTS traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.09. 14,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,532. QTS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $42.64 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.26.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.64). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

