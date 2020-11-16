Qtum (QTUM) Price Tops $2.06 on Exchanges

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.06 or 0.00012297 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $200.34 million and approximately $278.74 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003826 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,915,664 coins and its circulating supply is 97,396,244 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

