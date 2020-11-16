QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,336 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,162 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 123,657 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,552,000 after acquiring an additional 85,446 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,932,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 28,903 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,741 shares of company stock worth $4,940,651 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Argus increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.08.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.84. 219,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,059,757. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $149.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $163.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.22, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.