Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 13,867 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 495.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $203.79. The stock had a trading volume of 37,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,668. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $208.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Constellation Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

