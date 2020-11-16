Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 23,054 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 632.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,702 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 0.6% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,769,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.26.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 776,276 shares of company stock worth $96,901,137 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.69. The company had a trading volume of 117,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,592,467. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $136.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

