Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 33,345 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 43.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,345 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 57.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,818,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,441 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 178.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at $12,157,000.

NYSE:INVH traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.73. 118,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,044,331. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 88.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $459.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,801. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INVH. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

