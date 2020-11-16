Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 889.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,448 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International comprises about 0.9% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth about $305,725,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,557,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,312,000 after buying an additional 1,701,957 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 430.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,038,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,774,000 after buying an additional 842,770 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,926,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,519,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded down $1.89 on Monday, reaching $166.12. The company had a trading volume of 51,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,079. The firm has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.82. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,497,122.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

