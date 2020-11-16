Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 915.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,611 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in AbbVie by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,980,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in AbbVie by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,281,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,272,000 after acquiring an additional 161,638 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $98.77. The stock had a trading volume of 218,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,740,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.48 and a 200 day moving average of $91.75. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

