Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.40 Million Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 372.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the second quarter worth $505,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 241.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 19.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 11.6% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $1.87 on Monday, reaching $334.83. 92,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $337.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANTM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.94.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

