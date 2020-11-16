Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $3.09 Million in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,334,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,062,000 after acquiring an additional 439,125 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,306,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,383,000 after acquiring an additional 424,155 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,360,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,343,000 after acquiring an additional 530,362 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,089,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,232,000 after acquiring an additional 166,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.28.

KO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.40. 478,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,335,367. The company has a market cap of $229.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

