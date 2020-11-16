Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TRU stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,853. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.69.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $2,820,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 28,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,569,643.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,111,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,414 shares of company stock valued at $6,154,272 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.