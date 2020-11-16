Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 196,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,000. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 0.8% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 328.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,323 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,204 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 99.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,574,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 410.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,443,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Compass Point upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.59. 1,155,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,673,703. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09. The firm has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

