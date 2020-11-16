Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 19,357 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 61.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,357 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

Shares of VOYA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.66. 18,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,319. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.40. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.22%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

