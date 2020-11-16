Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 909.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,607 shares during the period. Healthcare Realty Trust makes up approximately 0.6% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $25,096,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,071,000. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,273,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 26.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,866,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,948,000 after acquiring an additional 605,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,081,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,553,000 after acquiring an additional 587,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.81. The company had a trading volume of 28,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,581. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $125.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

HR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.90.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Edward Hall Braman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.85 per share, with a total value of $55,700.00. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned 210 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

