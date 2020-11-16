Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,835 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group comprises 0.6% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 699.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,054,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547,449 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,896,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,367 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,544,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1,041.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 602,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,271,000 after acquiring an additional 550,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 30.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,559,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,673,000 after acquiring an additional 360,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.70.

ACGL stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.86. 31,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,880. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

