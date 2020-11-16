Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,856 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Employers Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 130.3% in the third quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the software company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Adobe by 6.1% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 35,493 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Adobe by 48.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,047,739 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,004,273,000 after acquiring an additional 72,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $215,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.86.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $8.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $460.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,399. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $442.58. The company has a market cap of $221.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total transaction of $6,248,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,449,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,776 shares of company stock valued at $13,924,672 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

