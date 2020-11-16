Rapidz (RPZX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $106,357.00

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 68.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Rapidz has a market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $106,357.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rapidz has traded up 39.6% against the dollar. One Rapidz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00167066 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00027031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.89 or 0.00955871 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00242920 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002352 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 114,453.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00094183 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,254,284 tokens. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog

Buying and Selling Rapidz

Rapidz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

