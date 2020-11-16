Rate3 Tops 24 Hour Volume of $343,105.00 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Hotbit, DDEX and Ethfinex. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $439,221.50 and $343,105.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00075767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.37 or 0.00432795 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00021434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $521.90 or 0.03121150 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00026488 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 is a token. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Ethfinex, Coinrail, ABCC, DDEX, IDEX, DEx.top, HADAX, Hotbit, Bibox and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.