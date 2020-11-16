Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to “Neutral”

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RM. ValuEngine lowered Regional Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regional Management from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $274.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 26.32, a quick ratio of 26.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $33.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.38. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. Analysts forecast that Regional Management will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Roel C. Campos purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,850.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert William Beck purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $52,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,751.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $191,175. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 65.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 416.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the third quarter worth about $136,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 60.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 18,902 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

