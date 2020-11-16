Reviewing Seadrill Partners (OTCMKTS:SDLPF) and Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ)

Seadrill Partners (OTCMKTS:SDLPF) and Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Seadrill Partners has a beta of 2.66, meaning that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Offshore Drilling has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Seadrill Partners and Diamond Offshore Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seadrill Partners N/A N/A N/A Diamond Offshore Drilling -140.16% -15.41% -7.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seadrill Partners and Diamond Offshore Drilling’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seadrill Partners $750.00 million 0.00 -$92.90 million N/A N/A Diamond Offshore Drilling $980.64 million 0.02 -$357.21 million ($2.55) -0.06

Seadrill Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Seadrill Partners and Diamond Offshore Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seadrill Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamond Offshore Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.7% of Diamond Offshore Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Diamond Offshore Drilling shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Seadrill Partners beats Diamond Offshore Drilling on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seadrill Partners Company Profile

Seadrill Partners LLC owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and tender rigs in the United States, Canada, Thailand, Malaysia, Gabon, Myanmar, Nigeria, Indonesia, and internationally. The company provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates a fleet of 11 drilling units, including 4 drillships, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 3 tender rigs. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 15 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 11 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation. On April 26, 2020, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

