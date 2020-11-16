Royal Bank of Canada Increases MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) (TSE:MAV) Price Target to C$5.50

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) (TSE:MAV) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MAV. CIBC upped their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised shares of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

MAV traded down C$0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting C$5.18. The company had a trading volume of 32,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,180. The company has a market cap of $192.30 million and a PE ratio of 46.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.00, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.15. MAV Beauty Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.78 and a 1-year high of C$5.60.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) (TSE:MAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$41.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.97 million. Research analysts forecast that MAV Beauty Brands Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) Company Profile

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

