Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) (TSE:GUD) Price Target to C$7.50

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) (TSE:GUD) had its target price reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.45% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$10.25 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of TSE:GUD traded down C$0.05 on Monday, reaching C$5.34. 495,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.02. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) (TSE:GUD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$53.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$47.45 million. Analysts predict that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; Mytesi for symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV or AIDS on ART; NERLYNX for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer; and Trelstar for prostate cancer.

