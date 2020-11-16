Royal Bank of Canada Raises CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target to $67.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CCDBF. TD Securities upgraded shares of CCL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Laurentian restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) assumed coverage on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.25.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CCDBF traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.99. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.27. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $45.52.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The company's CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.