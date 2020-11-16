Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $42.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Royalty Pharma has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $56.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 463,200 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $19,454,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 463,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,454,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RPRX. UBS Group raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.88.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

