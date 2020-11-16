Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 86.3% from the October 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the second quarter worth $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the second quarter worth $70,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the second quarter worth $149,000.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,146. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%.

About Salient Midstream & MLP Fund

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

