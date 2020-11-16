Scotiabank Boosts AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target to $32.50

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $24.00 to $32.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.24% from the stock’s current price.

AOCIF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial cut shares of AutoCanada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AutoCanada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AOCIF traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.55. 3,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45. AutoCanada has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $20.00.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.