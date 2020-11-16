SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) issued its earnings results on Saturday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 30.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $14.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $399.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPNE shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaSpine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

