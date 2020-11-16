Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) vs. Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Critical Comparison

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) and Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.7% of Select Interior Concepts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Sekisui House shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Select Interior Concepts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Select Interior Concepts has a beta of 3, meaning that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sekisui House has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Select Interior Concepts and Sekisui House, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Interior Concepts 0 0 0 0 N/A Sekisui House 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Select Interior Concepts and Sekisui House’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Interior Concepts -0.27% -0.98% -0.36% Sekisui House 5.20% 9.77% 4.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Select Interior Concepts and Sekisui House’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Interior Concepts $610.37 million 0.31 $6.98 million $0.27 27.22 Sekisui House $22.16 billion 0.56 $1.30 billion N/A N/A

Sekisui House has higher revenue and earnings than Select Interior Concepts.

Summary

Sekisui House beats Select Interior Concepts on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers. It works with homebuyers in the selection of an array of interior products and finishes, including flooring, cabinets, countertops, wall tile, and related interior items, primarily for newly constructed homes; and coordinates the ordering, fulfillment, and installation of interior products. The Architectural Surfaces Group segment imports and distributes natural and engineered stone slabs, such as marble, granite, porcelain, and quartz for kitchen and bathroom countertops; and ceramic and porcelain tiles for flooring, backsplash, and wall tile applications, as well as tile. It markets these materials through a network of 23 distribution centers and showrooms. The company serves new residential and commercial construction markets, as well as distributes its products to the repair and remodel market. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, commercial facilities, and hotels; design, construction, and contracting of construction of buildings and civil engineering works; remodeling and renovation of houses, etc.; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses and residential land; design, construction, and sale of condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of owned properties. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

