Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at National Bank Financial

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) had its price target upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.17% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.31.

VII traded up C$0.21 on Monday, hitting C$5.09. The company had a trading volume of 413,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.15 and a 52-week high of C$9.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.78.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

