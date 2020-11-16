Shaker Investments LLC OH Sells 164 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Shaker Investments LLC OH cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after acquiring an additional 412,559 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 45.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,956 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.5% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 4.8% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 211.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 81,479 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,502,000 after buying an additional 55,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $277.29. 271,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,395,742. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total transaction of $17,172,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,291 shares of company stock valued at $30,376,998. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

