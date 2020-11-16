Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 451,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Shopify were worth $459,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Shopify by 70.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth $34,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target (up from $860.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,027.07.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $16.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $901.84. 43,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,628. The firm has a market cap of $110.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,505.39, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,017.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $926.64. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.