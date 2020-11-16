Short Interest in ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Rises By 770.6%

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, an increase of 770.6% from the October 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ASRRF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ASR Nederland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB lowered shares of ASR Nederland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

ASR Nederland stock remained flat at $$31.87 during midday trading on Monday. ASR Nederland has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.87.

ASR Nederland N.V. provides various insurance and non-insurance products and services to private and business customers in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through five segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management, Distribution and Services, and Holding and Other. The company offers non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle and commercial fleet, fire, travel, leisure, transport, liability, agricultural, construction motorized vehicles, and construction all risk and assistance insurance products; self-employed disability, sickness leave, and group disability insurance products; and health insurance products comprising basic and supplementary health insurance products.

