Short Interest in ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Rises By 770.6%

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, an increase of 770.6% from the October 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ASRRF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ASR Nederland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB lowered shares of ASR Nederland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

ASR Nederland stock remained flat at $$31.87 during midday trading on Monday. ASR Nederland has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.87.

ASR Nederland Company Profile

ASR Nederland N.V. provides various insurance and non-insurance products and services to private and business customers in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through five segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management, Distribution and Services, and Holding and Other. The company offers non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle and commercial fleet, fire, travel, leisure, transport, liability, agricultural, construction motorized vehicles, and construction all risk and assistance insurance products; self-employed disability, sickness leave, and group disability insurance products; and health insurance products comprising basic and supplementary health insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?

Receive News & Ratings for ASR Nederland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASR Nederland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit