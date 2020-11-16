Short Interest in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Drops By 92.0%

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the October 15th total of 19,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SigmaTron International stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,141 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.33% of SigmaTron International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGMA stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. SigmaTron International has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $15.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.13.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services includes printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

