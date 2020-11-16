Short Interest in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Decreases By 84.7%

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the October 15th total of 10,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.29.

NYSE:SUI traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.11. 4,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,230. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $95.34 and a 52-week high of $173.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.25, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 426 communities comprising nearly 143,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

