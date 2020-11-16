SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.86.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded up C$0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 502,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,499. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.78. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$14.58 and a 52-week high of C$32.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$21.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.80.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?

Analyst Recommendations for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit