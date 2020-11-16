SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.86.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded up C$0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 502,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,499. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.78. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$14.58 and a 52-week high of C$32.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$21.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.80.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

