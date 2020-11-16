SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) PT Raised to C$27.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRU.UN. National Bank Financial raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.86.

SRU.UN traded up C$0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$25.11. 502,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$14.58 and a one year high of C$32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.80.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

