Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 723.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,425,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded down $2.66 on Monday, hitting $165.35. 30,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.82.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

