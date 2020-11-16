Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TOY. DA Davidson upped their target price on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$23.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.70.

Get Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) alerts:

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) stock traded down C$0.66 on Monday, hitting C$30.49. The company had a trading volume of 57,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$29.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.64. Spin Master Corp. has a 1 year low of C$9.73 and a 1 year high of C$42.22.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.