Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) (TSE:SII) PT Lowered to C$47.00

Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) (TSE:SII) had its price objective cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE SII traded down C$0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$38.75. 36,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.53. Sprott Inc. has a one year low of C$19.00 and a one year high of C$57.53. The company has a market cap of $971.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.