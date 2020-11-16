Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Boosted by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,446 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 2.3% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 28.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 380,520 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,002,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 82.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,653 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 20,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 61.2% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,991 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.34. The company had a trading volume of 502,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,229,735. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $97.65. The firm has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a PE ratio of 87.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.70.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,564 shares of company stock valued at $28,683,541 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Cowen upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.35.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

