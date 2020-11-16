State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 896 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 855,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $68,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.30. 30,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,599,944. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.42, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $87.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $1,053,241.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,045.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $1,490,800.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 444,244 shares of company stock worth $35,664,881. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.61.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

