State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $51.63 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,256 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in DexCom were worth $51,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in DexCom by 43.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom stock traded up $4.69 on Monday, hitting $341.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,857. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $378.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.12. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $182.07 and a one year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.41, for a total transaction of $256,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.24, for a total transaction of $654,104.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,396 shares of company stock worth $23,737,332. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.47.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.