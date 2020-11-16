State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $84.69 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $84,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 44,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 228,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,974,444,000 after purchasing an additional 618,563 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.93.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $243.90. 12,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,918. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.24. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The company has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

