State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Deere & Company worth $82,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.7% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $7.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $259.36. 35,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,115. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.46.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

