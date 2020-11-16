Stratis Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $781,666.00 (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. During the last week, Stratis has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $48.66 million and approximately $781,666.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00002908 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002716 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000351 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00029205 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 100,036,845 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

