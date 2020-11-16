Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Up 533.3% in October

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the October 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRM. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter valued at $677,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter valued at $368,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 59.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRM stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 million, a P/E ratio of -152.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.86.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

