Swiss National Bank Acquires 72,400 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,047,739 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.8% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of Adobe worth $1,004,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $348,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $2,000,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 17,907 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 233.7% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe stock traded down $5.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $464.04. 53,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,399. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $483.54 and a 200-day moving average of $442.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $221.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total value of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,266 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,776 shares of company stock worth $13,924,672 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 target price on shares of Adobe and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $562.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.86.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.