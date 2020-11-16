Swiss National Bank Has $306.40 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,946,369 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 57,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Target worth $306,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,349,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,534 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Target by 78.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $832,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,398 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,482 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,007,000 after purchasing an additional 114,717 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Target by 203.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $434,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Target by 27.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,886,606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $226,262,000 after purchasing an additional 404,780 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

NYSE TGT traded up $2.11 on Monday, reaching $164.99. The company had a trading volume of 113,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.33 and its 200 day moving average is $135.53. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $167.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $4,357,140.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,789 shares of company stock valued at $23,084,422 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

